The Juniper Hill Men’s Club Championship will be played Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the tee times for Saturday’s round.

8 a.m.: Bob Detwiler, Paul Hampton, Rick Groves

8:10 a.m.: Steve Bolin, Lanny Walls, Terry LaFontaine, Paul Hiser

8:20 a.m.: Donnie Rodgers, Ricky May, Bob Faesy

8:30 a.m.: Keith McNeil, Mark Harrod, Monty Owens, Kat Veerasethakul

8:40 a.m.: Larry Dukes, Bennie Thurman, Bob Sharfe, Bob Stevens

8:50 a.m.: Alan Smith, Chuck Dempsey, Raymond Casey, Jeff Bibb

9 a.m.: Rick Wacker, Chad Wiard, Mike Guffey, Roy Johnson

9:10 a.m.: Jim Beirne, Donnie Cloud, John Hodgkin, Grant Sudduth

9:20 a.m.: Scott Tippett, Rick Preston, Terry Thompson, Rich Eversman

9:30 a.m.: Jacob Vanderoort, Victor Smith, Ernie Stallard, Gary Holbert

9:40 a.m.: Ben Boggs, Marty Young, Mark Brickner, Gary Smith

9:50 a.m.: Barry Terrell, Rich Estes, Brad Reynolds, Darrell Smith

10 a.m.: Gary Sharfe, Tom Dobson, Seth Dawson, Brian Hiles

10:10 a.m.: David Hicks, Kevin Shipp, Tim Fowler, Jon Aydt

10:20 a.m.: Sean Crocker, Rob Duff, Mark Keadle, Michael Putty

