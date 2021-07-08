The City Golf Championship for men and women will be played Saturday and Sunday at Juniper Hill.

Here are the tee times for Saturday. All groups will start at the first hole.

8 a.m.: Kaleb Vincent, Al Gordon, Steve Dawson

8:10 a.m.: Steve Bolin, Terry LaFontaine, Paul Hiser, Rick Groves

8:20 a.m.: Ricky May, Donnie Rodgers, Bob Etherington

8:30 a.m.: Mike Collins, Keith McNeil, Monty Owens

8:40 a.m.: Kat Veerasethakul, Donnie Rodgers II, Mike Guffey

8:50 a.m.: Jim Beirne, Chad Wiard, Grant Sudduth

9 a.m.: Donnie Cloud, Keith Ritchie, Alan Smith, Bob Stevens

9:10 a.m.: Cathy Oaks, Karen Pilcher, Susan Spoonamore, Cathy Kays

9:20 a.m.: Savannah Salchli, Barbara Reynolds, Lisa Brewer

9:30 a.m.: Terry Tracey, Natalie Britton, Julie Dawson

9:40 a.m.: Charlotte Nelson, Donna McNeil, Teresa Prather

9:50 a.m.: Emilie Hill, Lesa Hodge, Becky Bibro, Adysyn Fox

10 a.m.: Jon Aydt, Scott Marlin, Brandon Webb

10:10 a.m.: Sam McNamara, Michael Putty, Brandon Mullins

10:20 a.m.: Rob Duff, Daniel Anglin, Sean Crocker, Barney Sutley

10:30 a.m.: Neville White, Brad Reynolds, Scott Barnett

10:40 a.m.: Rex Fowler, Mark Brickner, Victor Smith, Darrell Smith

10:50 a.m.: Rick Harp, David Hicks, Gary Smith

11 a.m.: Jeff Bibb, Ben Boggs, Jim Thompson, Marty Young

11:10 a.m.: Troy Woody, Danny Quire, Seth Dawson, Steve Sheets

10:20 a.m.: Tom Dobson, Mark Keadle, Brad Nelson, BJ Hurst

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription