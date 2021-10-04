Kentucky State's Eliezer Hernandez hoists teammate Brett Sylve during Saturday's home game against Savannah State. Sylve scored the first touchdown of the game, which the visitors won 21-17. (Photo courtesy of Kentucky State University Athletics)
Kentucky State’s football team dropped its first home Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) contest, losing 21-17 to Savannah State on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
In just 39 seconds and two plays, the Thorobreds took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Brett Sylve with 11:13 in the first quarter. The Tigers scored twice in the first quarter to lead 14-7 when the period ended.
Early in the second quarter, Savannah State tacked on another touchdown to increase its lead to 21-7, but KSU’s Gerardo Baeza hit a 20-yard field goal in the middle of the quarter to make the score 21-10 at halftime.
A 54-yard rushing touchdown by Shaquan Oliver early in the fourth quarter pulled the Thorobreds within four points at 21-17, but that was as close as KSU got.
Kentucky State had a total of 392 yards on offense with 323 being rushing yards. The Thorobred defense held Savannah State to 212 yards.
On defense, KSU’s Artest Banks had two forced fumbles, two tackles for a loss of 19 yards, one sack and one pass breakup. Darrel Dorris Jr. and Tyler Wilder both had six tackles to lead Kentucky State. Dorris had 4.5 tackles for a loss of 15 yards, and Wilder had one tackle for a loss of eight yards.
Kentucky State (2-3) plays its next game at home Saturday at 2 p.m. against Lane in a SIAC matchup. The game will be KSU’s homecoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.