100521.KSU - Sylve Hernandez_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Eliezer Hernandez hoists teammate Brett Sylve during Saturday's home game against Savannah State. Sylve scored the first touchdown of the game, which the visitors won 21-17. (Photo courtesy of Kentucky State University Athletics)

Kentucky State’s football team dropped its first home Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) contest, losing 21-17 to Savannah State on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

In just 39 seconds and two plays, the Thorobreds took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Brett Sylve with 11:13 in the first quarter. The Tigers scored twice in the first quarter to lead 14-7 when the period ended. 

Early in the second quarter, Savannah State tacked on another touchdown to increase its lead to 21-7, but KSU’s Gerardo Baeza hit a 20-yard field goal in the middle of the quarter to make the score 21-10 at halftime.

A 54-yard rushing touchdown by Shaquan Oliver early in the fourth quarter pulled the Thorobreds within four points at 21-17, but that was as close as KSU got.

Kentucky State had a total of 392 yards on offense with 323 being rushing yards. The Thorobred defense held Savannah State to 212 yards.

On defense, KSU’s Artest Banks had two forced fumbles, two tackles for a loss of 19 yards, one sack and one pass breakup. Darrel Dorris Jr. and Tyler Wilder both had six tackles to lead Kentucky State. Dorris had 4.5 tackles for a loss of 15 yards, and Wilder had one tackle for a loss of eight yards.

Kentucky State (2-3) plays its next game at home Saturday at 2 p.m. against Lane in a SIAC matchup. The game will be KSU’s homecoming.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription