Frankfort's football team lost to Sayre 32-24 Friday in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl at Bourbon County.

Elijah Goins scored for FHS on a fumble return, and with the two-point conversion Frankfort led 8-0.

Sayre (3-0) scored the next 18 points before FHS' Thiago Pires caught a pass from Sam Davis and took it 54 yards for a touchdown. Jaden Morgan scored the two-point conversion, putting the Panthers within two points of Sayre, but that was as close as they got.

Frankfort's final touchdown came on a pass from Davis to Elijah Walker. Azeno Williams scored the two-point conversion.

Frankfort (2-1) plays at Doss in Louisville Friday at 7:30 p.m.

