The schedule is set for the 41st District soccer tournament next week at Capitol View Park.

Soccer ball.jpg

The tournament begins Monday with Frankfort’s girls taking on Great Crossing at 6 p.m. and the FHS boys team facing Franklin County at 8 p.m.

