The pairings are set for the 41st District basketball tournament to be played next week at Frankfort’s F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

The tournament begins Monday with a boys game between fifth-seeded Frankfort Christian Academy and No. 4 seed Frankfort at 7 p.m.

Play continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. with No. 1 seeded girls team, Franklin County, taking on Western Hills. At 8 p.m. the winner of Monday’s boys game will play top-seeded Great Crossing.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., second-seeded Great Crossing will play No. 3 seed Frankfort in the girls game, and Western Hills, the No. 2 seed in the boys tournament, faces third-seeded Franklin County at 8 p.m.

The championship games will be played Friday with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys game at 8 p.m.

All four teams in the district finals advance to the 11th Region tournaments.

Tickets for the tournament will be $6 for adults and $4 for students, and admission is cash only.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription