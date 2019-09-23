The schedule is set for the 41st District Soccer Tournament to be played at Sower Soccer Complex.
Because there are still regular-season district games to be played, the seedings aren’t set yet.
The tournament begins Oct. 7 with the top seeds playing the No. 4 seeds. The girls match will be at 6 p.m., followed by the boys match at 8 p.m.
On Oct. 8, the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds meet with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.
The championship matches will be on Oct. 10 with the girls match at 6 p.m. and the boys match at 8 p.m.