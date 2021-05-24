The 41st District baseball and softball tournaments will be played next week. Both tournaments are at Franklin County, and both begin on Monday.

The softball tournament’s games Monday are top-seeded Great Crossing vs. Frankfort at 2 p.m., followed by Franklin County taking on Western Hills at 4 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The baseball tournament begins at 5 p.m. Monday with Western Hills taking on top-seeded Great Crossing. The second game is Franklin County vs. Frankfort at 7 p.m.

The championship game will be Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The teams who reach the district championship games advance to the 11th Region tournaments.

