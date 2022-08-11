Juniper Hill golf pro Kirk Schooley finished third in the Kentucky Senior PGA Professional Championship played Monday and Tuesday at the Frankfort Country Club.

081322.Kirk Schooley.jpg

Juniper Hill golf pro Kirk Schooley

Schooley and Bruce Oldendick both shot 76 Monday to share a one-shot lead after the first round.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription