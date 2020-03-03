A fast start gave Scott County’s boys basketball an early cushion, and the Cardinals used that to beat Frankfort 71-58 Tuesday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament.
“The kids fought,” FHS coach Chris O’Bryan said. “When you play a team as well-coached and talented as they are, you can’t dig yourself a hole. We didn’t have a good start, but I thought after that we played them pretty even.”
Scott County jumped out to a 12-3 lead and was ahead 16-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers had the lead down to four points, 29-25, after a three-point play by Jackson Twombly with 52 seconds left in the second quarter, but a putback by Elias Richardson at the buzzer gave Scott County a 31-25 lead at the break.
Frankfort cut the Cardinals’ lead to three points after a layup by Charlie Ellis and a three-point play by Chaz Austin made the score 35-32 with 5:29 left in the third.
Scott County responded with six straight points and led 43-37 going into the final period.
FHS got within six points twice in the fourth quarter, the final time with 2:54 remaining, but couldn’t get closer.
“I think we got it to three a couple of times, but give them credit,” O’Bryan said. “They executed down the stretch and hit their free throws.
“We were trying to extend the game and get more possessions. We knew who we wanted to foul, but they hit their free throws.”
All five of Scott County’s starters were in double figures, led by Terrin Hamilton with 22 points.
Twombly led FHS with 27 points.
The Cardinals (17-16) will play Tates Creek Thursday in the 11th Region semifinals at Eastern Kentucky University.
The Panthers (18-16) end the year as state All “A” Classic runners-up and back-to-back 41st District champions.
“It’s been a heck of a ride,” O’Bryan said. “I told them they have nothing to hang their heads about. They’ve done things that haven’t been done here in a long time, winning the All ‘A’ region, the district, getting 18 wins.
“I told the guys our seniors last year set the standard. They raised the bar this year, and next year they’ll have to raise it a little more.
“They’ve helped put Frankfort High basketball back on the map. They’ve gone a lot of great things, and it’s been an honor to be their coach.”
This year's seniors are Austin, Will O'Bryan, Reed Miklavcic, Ronnie Moore and Delano Craig.
SCOTT CO. (71) — Aaron Leake 11, Chase Grigsby 11, Josh Bredwood 2, Terrin Hamilton 22, Mikaleb Coffey 14, Elias Richardson 11.
FRANKFORT (58) — Charlie Ellis 5, Reed Miklavcic 2, Jordan Blythe 11, Chaz Austin 8, Will O’Bryan 5, Jackson Twombly 27.
