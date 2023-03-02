RICHMOND — Franklin County’s girls basketball team found itself trailing Lexington Catholic several times in Wednesday’s 11th Region semifinals, and the Lady Flyers kept rallying until they ran out of time.
Down 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, FCHS took a 23-20 lead in the second quarter, which ended with Lexington Catholic ahead 28-25.
Franklin County rallied in the third quarter, taking a 41-36 lead into the final period.
Lexington Catholic led 58-47 with 1:04 left in the game, and FCHS pulled within a point before losing 61-59.
Lexington Catholic (19-10) will play Frederick Douglass (23-8), a 57-50 winner over Madison Central in Wednesday's second semifinal, for the regional championship Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University.
Franklin County had a size advantage inside with senior Jhaven Meade and sophomore Juliana Frazee, but Frazee had two fouls in the first quarter, and Meade picked up her second and third fouls in the second period.
“When there’s five fouls between them in the first half, you can’t really go there,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “And then the bunnies we missed, we retaliated with an over-the-back foul or a foul on the defensive end.
“You’ve got to be able to score from in there when you’re that much bigger than your opponent. And we did that a couple times to get back in the game, and then we got amnesia about where to throw it.”
The Lady Flyers threw the ball inside in the third quarter with Frazee scoring 14 of the team’s 16 points in the period. After not scoring in the first half, she went 6-for-7 from the field and 2-for-2 from the foul line as Franklin County took a 41-36 lead at the end of the third.
The Lady Knights scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to lead 47-41, and with 2:07 left in the game the lead had ballooned to 11 points, 53-42.
“We got it back to where we needed it, controlling the ball inside,” Thacker said. “They adjusted, left their back three on the back line of their defense, and we didn’t have anybody flash to the middle, and they kept pushing us out a little bit higher, a little bit higher, so we started shooting it from there, forgetting how we got the lead back.”
Frazee scored FCHS’ next five points while Lexington Catholic went 4-for-5 from the line to lead 58-47 with 1:04 left.
Franklin County’s Leia Hogan hit a 3-pointer to cut the Lady Knights’ lead to eight at 58-50.
With Lexington Catholic ahead 60-52, FCHS’ Jazmin Chambers scored to make the score 60-54 with 26 seconds left. The Lady Knights turned the ball over on the inbounds play under the Lady Flyers’ basket, and Hogan hit another 3 to make the score 60-57 with 21 seconds remaining.
Lexington Catholic turned the ball over again on the inbounds play, this time sailing a pass out of bounds and giving FCHS the ball back under its basket. This time Rachel Shropshire scored for a 60-59 score with 15 seconds left.
A foul sent the Lady Knights’ Mary Martin Hampton to the line for two free throws. She made one, giving her team a 61-59 lead with 10 seconds remaining.
Franklin County had a layup with about two seconds left that bounced off the rim, and the game ended with the teams scrambling for the rebound.
Frazee finished with 21 points, all in the second half, and Chambers was in double figures with 11.
Lexington Catholic’s Katherine Truitt, who had 17 points in the first half, finished with a game-high 24 points. Hampton scored 19, 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, and Lydia Kennedy chipped in 14.
Franklin County, which had won the 11th Region the past three years, ends its season at 26-8.
This year’s seniors are Chambers, Meade, Jaden Oldham, Anna Dooley and Hannah Hazelett.
FRANKLIN CO. (59) — Madison Jackson 5, Jazmin Chambers 11, Rachel Shropshire 6, Logan Kennedy 2, Jhaven Meade 6, Leia Hogan 8, Juliana Frazee 21.
LEXINGTON CATHOLIC (61) — Katherine Truitt 24, Sydney Elbert 2, Mary Martin Hampton 19, Lydia Kennedy 14, Olivia Bretz 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.