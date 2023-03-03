030423.VaughtCol-Masai Russell_submitted.jpg

Kentucky's Masai Russell is a record-setting hurdler but also has a social media influence with 480,000 followers on TikTok. (UK Athletics photo)

She grew up in a family with three brothers, so Masai Russell often played basketball and football with them even though the first sport she tried was gymnastics.

“I have always been really athletic. I did the gymnastic and ballet stuff that young girls do,” said the University of Kentucky graduate student. “Then my mom took one of my brothers to a track meet. I saw what he was doing and wanted to try that too. I was still doing gymnastics but there was something about track that I could not stay away from.

