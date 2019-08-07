Frankfort High is hosting its second Soccerama Saturday at the Panther Athletic Complex on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
The schedule for girls games Saturday is Danville vs. Frankfort, 9 a.m.; Owen County vs. Bluegrass United, 11 a.m.; Bath County vs. Franklin County, 1 p.m.; and Henry County vs. Western Hills, 3 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule for boys games is Frankfort vs. Bourbon County (varsity), 9 a.m.; Frankfort vs. Moore (junior varsity), 11 a.m.; Western Hills vs. Moore, noon; Franklin County vs. Woodford County, 2 p.m.; George Rogers Clark vs. Harrison County, 4 p.m.; Bullitt East vs. Bath County, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy of Louisville vs. Owen County, 6 p.m.