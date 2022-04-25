Second Street’s girls soccer team lost to the Lexington School 4-3 last week.

Scoring for Second Street were Kaleigh Curry with two goals and Emily Miklavcic with one. Curry also had an assist.

Earlier this season, Second Street defeated The Frankfort Christian Academy 5-0. Rebecca Pires scored three goals for Second Street, Miklavcic had one goal, and the team scored on a TFCA own goal.

Emma Johnson and Curry each had an assist, and Savannah Cambron recorded the shutout in goal.

