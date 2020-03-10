Second Street’s Katie Norman placed third in one event and fourth in another in the middle school competition at the Indoor State Track and Field Championships Saturday at the Mason County Athletic Complex.

Norman was third in the 400-meter dash in 1:08.40 and fourth in the 55-meter dash in 8.02 seconds.

