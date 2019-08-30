Second Street won three of the four team titles at Wednesday’s cross country meet at the Archives.
Second Street’s Abby Vaught took first place in the girls grades K-4 race with a time of 6 minutes, 55.69 seconds.
Second Street won the girls grades K-4 and 5-8 races and the boys grades K-4 race.
Here are the team scores and the complete results for the local runners.
GIRLS
Grades K-4
Team scores: 1. Second Street 38, 2. Bondurant 90, 3. Christ the King 92, 4. Owen County 93, 5. St. Peter and Paul 106, 6. Frankfort Christian 127, 7. Garrett Morgan 154, 8. Good Shepherd 197.
Individuals: 1. Abby Vaught (SS) 6:55.69, 5. Elizabeth Gilbert (TFCA) 7:50.15, 6. Anna Cirillo (B) 7:52.33, 7. Ava Jones (SS) 7:52.38, 9. Ryan Driskell (SS) 7:59.84, 10. Emery Mitchell (SS) 8:02.58, 11. Emma Varble (SS) 8:09.23, 12. Lili Cirillo (B) 8:20.64, 15. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 8:26.35, 18. Lauren Baker (GS) 8:40.27, 19. Kiarah Harvey (B) 8:45.32, 21. Gianna Gannone (SS) 8:49.9, 32. Dolly Frost (SS) 9:14.9, 33. Sadie Sharp (TFCA) 9:26.83, 34. Evie Cossell (SS) 9:35.3, 35. Madeline Uebel (TFCA) 9:35.63, 37. Amelia Sharp (TFCA) 9:47.11, 38. Avery Hendrix (TFCA) 9:47.76, 40. Rosie Landers (TFCA) 9:49.38, 47. Eleanor Gordley (GS) 10:13.8, 48. Alana Sanders (SS) 10:16.62, 53. Lucy Gebhart (B) 10:38.33, 57. Oakley Bullock (TFCA) 10:52.33, 59. Ryann Landers (TFCA) 11:11.91, 60. Kendall Baker (GS) 11:16.37, 61. Raenyia Robinson (SS) 11:17.41, 63. Ruby Harris (GS) 11:29.32, 64. Ember Rodgers (SS) 11:39.11, 67. Lucy Redmon (SS) 12:10.73, 69. Nora Varble (SS) 12:17.08, 70. Elie Sanders (GS) 12:19.27, 72. Ella Simpson (SS) 12:35.46, 73. Kylie Gross (SS) 12:39.93, 75. Lorelei Howell (SS) 12:53.97, 76. Brayleigh Nolan (SS) 12:57.04, 80. Alex McDonald (SS) 13:36.64, 81. Karis Benton (SS) 13:45.43, 82. Clare Fox (GS) 13:50.02, 83. Felicity Thompson (SS) 15:59.97.
Grades 5-8
Team scores: 1. Second Street 34, 2. Christ the King 43, 3. Owen County 94, 4. Bondurant 99, 5. St. Peter and Paul 100.
Individuals: 1. Joanna Bryant (Christ the King) 5:47.35, 2. Emme Moore (SS) 6:04.23, 3. Kenzie Barber (SS) 6:08.25, 7. Holland Riddell (B) 6:43.71, 8. Julie-Anne Monroe (SS) 6:50.05, 9. Lillian Wainscott (SS) 6:53.48, 15. Emily Miklavcic (SS) 7:18.29, 18. Ridhi Penmecha (B) 7:20.81, 19. Helen Hall Abney (SS) 7:21.13, 24. Maddie Starkey (SS) 7:42.12, 25. Emily Schweickart (B) 7:49.88, 28. Cate Looney (SS) 7:58.9, 35. Priya Miller (TFCA) 8:43.54, 38. Raeka Gallegos (GS) 8:45.59, 43. Charlotte Welsh (TFCA) 9:01.56, 44. Graci Smith (B) 9:24.85, 47. Ava Maina (SS) 9:43.76, 48. Nakyra Harvey (B) 9:47.28, 29 49. Addi Hendrix (TFCA) 9:49.56, 51. Kendall Harper (B) 9:56.12, 53. Maeher Joshi (B) 10:38.22, 54. Lyvia McCutchen (SS) 10:42.2, 55. Addison Harp (SS) 10:43.2, 56. Addison Baker (GS) 10:43.38, 57. Hadley Schoolfield (SS) 10:51.42, 58. Amelia Williamson (SS) 10:52.79, 59. Yuktha Julakanthi (B) 10:54.27, 61. Faith Wright (SS) 11:35.63, 62. Renaee McKeehan (B) 11:42.62.
BOYS
Grades K-4
Team scores: 1. Second Street 69, 2. Seton Catholic 79, 3. Saints Peter and Paul 99, 4. Christ the King 104, 5. Saint John 107, 6. Owen Co. 113, 7. Garrett Morgan 144, 8. Frankfort Christian 185, 9. Capital Day 235.
Individuals: 1. Mark Reinhart (St. John) 6:14.02, 4. Caillou Lemaster (SS) 6:51.06, 6. Bronson Varble (SS) 6:59.35, 7. Zhou Yu Bullock (TFCA) 7:11.01, 10. Max Schwaniger (SS) 7:18.48, 18. Jake Tigges (TFCA) 7:40.03, 24. Landyn Gaines (SS) 7:57.22, 25. Eli Wellman (SS) 7:57.54, 29. Cal Wainscott (SS) 8:12.65, 33. Gerrit Hall (CD) 8:16.57, 35. Jordan Murphy (SS) 8:23.22, 36. Charley Bates (SS) 8:25.05, 41. Robert Driskell (SS) 8:47.54, 49. Aiden Elam (SS) 9:03.04, 50. DeAndre James (CD) 9:03.64, 51. Logan McDonald (SS) 9:14.72, 52. Kamdyn Johnson (SS) 9:15.33, 56. Leonard Fannin (CD) 9:23.99, 57. David Vaught (SS) 9:25.65, 59. Beckett Bryan (SS) 9:30.55, 60. Leland Thompson (SS) 9:33.41, 64. Van Staples (GS) 9:38.56, 66. Clayton Hettinger (GS) 9:40.94, 67. Jonah Camden (SS) 9:41.76, 69. Colin Wilson (SS) 9:45.91, 70. Grayson Driskell (TFCA) 9:49.68, 76. Jett Cossell (SS) 10:02.73, 77. Daniel Benton (SS) 10:05.37, 78. Jeremiah Seargent (TFCA) 10:06.58, 79. Michael Fannin (CD) 10:09.37, 80. Nate Webb (SS) 10:09.38, 82. Thomas Rexroat (SS) 10:17.32, 83. Jayson Owens (SS) 10:20.65, 89. Lachlan Looney (SS) 10:58.6, 90. Johnathon Cirillo (B) 11:06.61, 92. Abel Wainscott (SS) 11:08.78, 94. Julian Delambre (SS) 11:18.06, 95. Myles Begin (CD) 11:19.82, 96. Jackson May (CD) 11:41.52, 97. Luke Tolson (TFCA) 11:47.56, 98. Richard Anderson (CD) 11:49.16, 102. River Gillis (CD) 13:13.94, 106. Jason Looney (B) 16:06.8.
Grades 5-8
Team scores: 1. Christ the King 36, 2. St. John 77, 3. Owen Co. 102, 4. Seton Catholic 127, 5. Second Street 151, 6. Bondurant 153, 7. Saints Peter and Paul 169, 8. Capital Day 195, 9. Frankfort Christian 210, 10. Good Shepherd 257, 11. Garrett Morgan 326.
Individuals: 1. John Reinhart (St. John) 4:53.5, 4. Matthias Jones Matthias (B) 5:50.68, 5. Houston Hancock (SS) 5:57.73, 6. Solly Corkran (CD) 6:06.19, 19. William Sims (TFCA) 6:42.73, 20. Ethan Clark (GS) 6:43.29, 22. Brenden Bass (B) 6:45.01, 24. Laken Smithson (CD) 6:47.87, 26. Stanton Bryan (SS) 6:50.31, 36. Steven Meyer (B) 7:05.6, 37. Luke Stivers (SS) 7:06.41, 38. Luis Perez (B) 7:07.13, 39. Connor McQueary (TFCA) 7:08.31, 43. Josiah Castenir (GS) 7:16.1, 44. Maxwell Jones (SS) 7:16.49, 47. Brooks Sweger (SS) 7:19.98, 50. Nathan Mehaffy (CD) 7:23.96, 54. Kaleb Tracy (SS) 7:32.2, 55. Grant Asher (TFCA) 7:32.9, 56. Andy Tigges (TFCA) 7:36.47, 57. Lucas Uebel (TFCA) 7:44.28, 58. Michael Mehaffy (CD) 7:46.48, 61. Varshith Kotagiri (B) 7:54.94, 64. Levi Hix (TFCA) 7:58.99, 65. Hagan Schoolfield (SS) 7:59.63, 67. Kaiden Austin (B) 8:02.3, 68. Fox Noah (GS) 8:03.49, 69. Lynn Lex (B) 8:03.87, 73. Khai Wainscott (SS) 8:05.67, 74. Jimmy Welsh (TFCA) 8:08.12, 78. Grady Gebhart (B) 8:24.2, 79. Stephen Driskell (TFCA) 8:26.68, 80. Manas Garla (B) 8:28.32, 82. Noah Chism (SS) 8:41.27, 83. Morgan Clark (GS) 8:41.3, 86. Connor Owens (B) 8:46.7, 89. Corbin Lemaster (SS) 8:55.27, 90. Ethan Riley (SS) 8:55.86, 93. Zane Jaques (CD) 9:09.91, 94. Collin Camden (B) 9:12.89, 96. Phillip Kittrell (CD) 9:24.69, 98. Jesse Cirillo (B) 9:39.04, 99. Aiden Harp (SS) 9:48.81, 102. Rylee Chrisman (TFCA) 10:04.84, 104. Nikolas Woodruff (TFCA) 10:19.58, 105. Aiden Cunningham (SS) 10:24, 107. Jayden Camden (SS) 10:44.1, 108. Lucas Morgan (B) 10:54.58, 109. Usifo Unuakhalu (GS) 11:10.62, 110. Gavin Riley (SS) 11:25.44, 111. Nate Meade (TFCA) 13:45, 112. Shaun May (CD) 16:31.95.
HIGH SCHOOL RESULTS
Boys: 1. Jacques Monette (TFCA) 15:40.78, 2. Hunter McQueary (TFCA) 15:41.97.
Girls: 1. Ella McCutchen (Frankfort) 23:40.68.