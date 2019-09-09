Second Street took three of the four team titles at the middle school cross country meet Wednesday at the Archives.
Second Street won the girls K-4 and 5-8 races and the boys K-4 race. Local individual winners were Second Street’s Abby Vaught and Bronson Varble in the K-4 races.
Here are the complete results for the local runners.
GIRLS
Grades K-4
Team scores: 1. Second Street 30, 2. Owen Co. 69, 3. St. Peter and Paul 77, 4. Christ the King 105, 5. Frankfort Christian 114, 6. Garrett Morgan 149, 7. Good Shepherd 167.
Individuals: 1. Abby Vaught (SS) 7:03.83, 4. Elizabeth Gilbert (TFCA) 7:40.18, 5. Ava Claire Jones (SS) 7:53.87, 6. Anna Cirillo (B) 7:57.9, 8. Ryan Driskell (SS) 8:08.76, 9. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 8:09, 10. Lili Cirillo (B) 8:11.34, 11. Emery Mitchell (SS) 8:13.76, 12. Emma Varble (SS) 8:15.61, 16. Kendall Baker (GS) 8:40.61, 18. Evie Cossell (SS) 8:47.38, 21. Gianna Gannone (SS) 8:59.43, 23. Amelia Sharp (TFCA) 9:13.97, 24. Madeline Uebel (TFCA) 9:16.24, 29. Dolly Frost (SS) 9:32.72, 37. Eleanor Gordley (GS) 10:16.39, 39. Rosie Landers (TFCA) 10:24.14, 40. Lauren Baker (GS) 10:32.76, 41. Braelynn Stapp (CD) 10:46.85, 43. Kylie Gross (SS) 10:56.59, 44. Ryann Landers (TFCA) 11:04.56, 45. Alana Sanders (SS) 11:06.96, 47. Raenyia Robinson (SS) 11:09.86, 50. Sadie Sharp (TFCA) 11:16.01, 51. Oakley Bullock (TFCA) 11:17.08, 53. Ember Rodgers (SS) 11:38.49, 55. Lorelei Howell (SS) 11:47.63, 56. Lucy Gebhart (B) 11:54.14, 57. Elie Sanders (GS) 12:36.72, 60. Brayleigh Nolan (SS) 12:43.17, 62. Lucy Redmon (SS) 13:04.27, 64. Karis Benton (SS) 13:27.68, 65. Felicity Thompson (SS) 13:42.03, 67. Alex McDonald (SS) 13:52.43, 68. Ruby Harris (GS) 13:56.62, 69. Ella Simpson (SS) 14:00.71, 71. Clare Fox (GS) 14:13.18.
Grades 5-8
Team scores: 1. Second Street 34, 2. Christ the King 36, 3. Owen Co. 81, 4. Bondurant 89.
Individuals: 1. Joanna Bryant (Christ the King) 5:43.43, 2. Emme Moore (SS) 6:15.72, 4. Kenzie Barber (SS) 6:30.97, 5. Holland Riddell (B) 6:37.38, 8. Lillian Wainscott (SS) 6:51.78, 11. Helen Hall Abney (SS) 6:59.92, 12. Julie-Anne Monroe (SS) 7:00.15, 18. Emily Miklavcic (SS) 7:28.28, 19. Ridhi Penmecha (B) 7:29.68, 23. Maddie Starkey (SS) 7:51.08, 24. Emily Schweickart (B) 7:52.05, 27. Cate Looney (SS) 8:07.64, 31. Priya Miller (TFCA) 8:37.46, 35. Charlotte Welsh (TFCA) 9:02.45, 38. Addison Baker (GS) 9:27.08, 39. Graci Smith (B) 9:27.24, 43. Addison Harp (SS) 10:01.96, 44. Ava Maina (SS) 10:05.99, 45. Lyvia McCutchen (SS) 10:18.53, 46. Renaee McKeehan (B) 10:39.22, 47. Maeher Joshi (B) 10:52.56, 48. Yuktha Julakanthi (B) 10:53.57, 49. Kiarah Harvey (B) 11:15.22, 50. Hadley Schoolfield (SS) 11:19.8, 51. Faith Wright (SS) 11:53.49, 52. Amelia Williamson (SS) 12:39.59.
BOYS
Grades K-4
Team scores: 1. Second Street 47, 2. Garrett Morgan 73, 3. St. Peter and Paul 74, 4. Christ the King 76, 5. Owen Co. 87, 6. Capital Day 152, 7. Bondurant 205.
Individuals: 1. Bronson Varble (SS) 6:42.46, 2. Caillou Lemaster (SS) 6:46.17, 8. Zhou Yu Bullock (TFCA) 7:10.95, 10. Max Schwaniger (SS) 7:22.2, 14. Jake Tigges (TFCA) 7:30.01, 15. Landyn Gaines (SS) 7:42.44, 19. DeAndre James (CD) 8:00.29, 23. Gerrit Hall (CD) 8:23.41, 24. Jordan Murphy (SS) 8:24.98, 26. Eli Wellman (SS) 8:26.75, 37. Robert Driskell (SS) 8:46.01, 39. Tanav Gudapati (B) 8:50.65, 41. Kamdyn Johnson (SS) 8:54.06, 42. Charley Bates (SS) 8:56, 44. Cal Wainscott (SS) 8:57.97, 45. Aiden Elam (SS) 8:59.56, 49. Beckett Bryan (SS) 9:06.2, 51. Silas Benton (SS) 9:12.55, 53. Leonard Fannin (CD) 9:22.66, 54. Clayton Hettinger (GS) 9:27.18, 55. Jonah Camden (SS) 9:33.76, 56. Daniel Benton (SS) 9:35.92, 57. Logan McDonald (SS) 9:36.34, 58. Grayson Driskell (TFCA) 9:36.61, 59. Leland Thompson (SS) 9:38.64, 61. David Vaught (SS) 9:50.58, 63. William Gordley (GS) 9:54.08, 64. Lachlan Looney (SS) 9:55.09, 65. Van Staples (GS) 9:57.09, 66. Jett Cossell (SS) 9:57.72, 68. Colin Wilson (SS) 10:11.72, 69. Nate Webb (SS) 10:12.05, 70. Jake Starkweather (SS) 10:18.97, 72. Jayson Owens (SS) 10:28.52, 73. Michael Fannin (CD) 10:30.83, 74. Thomas Rexroat (SS) 10:32.05, 77. Myles Begin (CD) 10:49.32, 78. Jeremiah Seargent (TFCA) 11:30.76, 79. Vihaan Patel (B) 11:47.16, 81. Johnathon Cirillo (B) 12:09.74, 82. Jackson May (CD) 12:23.85, 84. Richard Anderson (CD) 12:33.4, 85. River Gillis (CD) 12:40.27, 86. Ty Gaines (SS) 12:54.04, 88. Abel Wainscott (SS) 13:20.89, 89. Julian Delambre (SS) 13:40.19, 90. Buhil Valaboju (B) 13:40.58, 91. Jason Looney (B) 18:12.42.
Grades 5-8
Team scores: 1. Christ the King 30, 2. Owen Co. 81, 3. Bondurant 82, 4. Second Street 124, 5. St. Peter and Paul 137, 6. Good Shepherd 153, 7. Capital Day 165, 8. Frankfort Christian 171.
Individuals: 1. Owen Lane (Christ the King) 5:33.29, 2. Matthias Jones (B) 5:45.01, 3. Houston Hancock (SS) 5:59.12, 8. Solly Corkran (CD) 6:17.17, 10. Gregory Meyer (B) 6:20.49, 11. Ethan Clark (GS) 6:31.6, 14. Luis Perez (B) 6:35.55, 17. William Sims (TFCA) 6:40.97, 22. Brenden Bass (B) 6:48.12, 23. Laken Smithson (CD) 6:52.36, 25. Stanton Bryan (SS) 6:58.45, 26. Stephane Bebe (GS) 7:02.76, 28. Josiah Castenir (GS) 7:05.5, 31. Grant Asher (TFCA) 7:16.22, 32. Connor McQueary (TFCA) 7:19.66, 33. Brooks Sweger (SS) 7:20.89, 34. Luke Stivers (SS) 7:22.6, 36. Isaiah Whitis (SS) 7:28.26, 38. Steven Meyer (B) 7:29.43, 40. Maxwell Jones (SS) 7:33.77, 41. Varshith Kotagiri (B) 7:35.21, 43. Nathan Mehaffy (CD) 7:37.53, 44. Kaleb Tracy (SS) 7:39.79, 46. Noah Fox (GS) 7:48.45 42, 47. Michael Mehaffy (CD) 7:50.27, 48. Kaiden Austin (B) 7:51.08, 50. Lex Lynn (B) 7:55.5, 51. Hagan Schoolfield (SS) 7:59.01, 54. David Vaught (SS) 8:08.82, 57. Manas Garla (B) 8:16.56, 59. Jimmy Welsh (TFCA) 8:17.32, 61. Andy Tigges (TFCA) 8:19.1, 62. Morgan Clark (GS) 8:20.85, 64. Connor Owens (B) 8:35.92, 65. Lucas Uebel (TFCA) 8:43.42, 66. Levi Hix (TFCA) 8:50.98, 67. Jesse Cirillo (B) 8:51.77, 68. Grady Gebhart (B) 9:00.68, 69. Corbin Lemaster (SS) 9:05.65, 70. Stephen Driskell (TFCA) 9:14.69, 71. Ethan Riley (SS) 9:26.01, 73. Zane Jaques (CD) 9:34.22, 77. Aiden Cunningham (SS) 9:54.23, 78. Aiden Harp (SS) 10:08.32, 79. Phillip Kittrell (CD) 10:12.71, 80. Lucas Morgan (B) 10:17.80, 81. Rylee Chrisman (TFCA) 10:20.99, 83. Jayden Camden (SS) 10:49.97, 84. Usifo Unuakhalu (GS) 11:18.07, 85. Nikkolas Woodruff (TFCA) 11:46.81, 86. Gavin Riley (SS) 12:44.67, 87. Nate Meade (TFCA) 12:51.11.
High school, 3,000 meters
Girls: 1. Samantha Wallin (F) 19:19.25.
Boys: 1. Chase Sweger (F) 11:49.57, 2. Hunter McQueary (TFCA) 15:37.81, 3. Jacques Monette (TFCA) 17:37.47.