It was a year ago, but the memory of losing the championship game of the All “A” Classic state tournament has been fresh in the minds of the Frankfort High boys soccer team members.

092522.BSoc-FH trophy celebraton_ly.jpg

Frankfort's boys soccer team celebrates after receiving the trophy for winning the All "A" Classic state tournament Sunday at Capitol View Park. FHS defeated Collegiate 3-1 in the championship game. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

On Sunday afternoon, the Panthers put that memory to rest.

09522.BSoc-FH All A celebration_ly.JPG

Frankfort students rush the field at Capitol View Park after the FHS boys soccer team won the All "A" Classic state tournament Sunday, beating Collegiate 3-1 in the title match. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
092522.BSoc-FH goal celebration_ly.jpg

Frankfort soccer players run to celebrate a goal with their student section Sunday in the All "A" Classic state tournament championship match at Capitol View Park. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
092522.BSoc-FH all-tourney_ly.JPG

Frankfort soccer players named to the all-tournament team for the All "A" Classic state tournament, from left, are Tyler Miller, Stephane Bebe, Bryson Cox, Preston Barber and Dawson Pearl. Cox was named the tournament MVP. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription