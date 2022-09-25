It was a year ago, but the memory of losing the championship game of the All “A” Classic state tournament has been fresh in the minds of the Frankfort High boys soccer team members.
On Sunday afternoon, the Panthers put that memory to rest.
FHS defeated Collegiate 3-1 in the championship game to win this year’s All “A” state tournament at Capitol View Park.
In doing so, Frankfort becomes the first public school to win an All “A” state title in boys soccer.
“We’ve just been ready,” FHS goalkeeper Dawson Pearl said. “The entire season, this is what we’ve been wanting to do right here. We wanted to get back from last year’s loss.
“It was nervous, but when it’s nervous you can’t show it because if you show your nerves, the rest of the team is nervous as well. You’ve just got to hold it in and play to your best efforts.”
The Panthers did just that. They never trailed in the game, leading 1-0 at halftime on a goal from Bryson Cox with the assist going to Colby Cracraft.
That goal came with 8:51 left in the first half, and the score stayed 1-0 until Cox scored off an assist from Alex Gonzalez with 24:51 left in the game.
Collegiate’s goal came with 9:46 remaining on a shot by Jafet Figueroa, cutting Frankfort’s lead in half, but Stephane Bebe put Frankfort ahead 3-1 with a goal at the 4:26 mark.
Collegiate (10-4-1) won the All “A” state tournament five years in a row, from 2016 to 2020.
“We knew they were coming in thinking they were going to win it because they’ve won it past years,” FHS’ Preston Barber said. “They knew they were going to win it.
“We knew we could beat them because we watched them the game before. They have three main players, but we knew we could exploit their defense with our 4-3-3 because we switched formations.”
Defense became a priority coming into Sunday’s game.
“We made a change and made sure we dedicated numbers to our defense, something we had debated and talked about in pregame, and we decided we wanted to make it hard for them to score,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “I thought we did a really good job of making their chances hard to come by.
“Hats off to all 23 of our guys, but our defense was strong and organized, and Dawson did a great job in goal. I couldn’t be more proud of the collective team.”
Last year, playing Kentucky Country Day in the All “A” championship game, FHS held a 1-0 lead at halftime but lost 2-1.
“I think the main thing we talked about was the feeling of losing last year, and we didn’t want that to happen again, so what we did was we came out knowing Collegiate was a great team,” Pearl said. “We knew that. I heard a lot of people saying we needed to bring it, and I was thinking, no, Collegiate needed to bring it.”
“Last year we lost and we were sitting alone kind of with the seniors,” said Cox, named the tournament’s MVP. “It was their last chance. That one really hit us and made us realize we really needed to be back and do it for the other seniors.
“We knew it was going to be tough, but I didn’t think anyone would back down. I didn’t think anyone thought we were going to lose. I think we all had confidence in ourselves, and I thought we were going to win.”
That kept the Panthers from going through what happened last year.
“I told the boys last night that part of being a coach is being there for your team when we come up short, and these guys that were here today competing were on that bench when we came up short last year,” Kennedy said. “It was gut wrenching. Those were their best friends and teammates who were seniors who had tears running down their faces when they didn’t do it.
“We thought about those feelings and emotions and we wanted to make sure that we did everything in our power to not go through that again.”
For Kennedy, a Frankfort High graduate now in his eighth year as head coach at his alma mater, Sunday’s victory was particular sweet.
“I played in the All ‘A’ the first year that it existed (2000), and as long as I’ve been coaching, the All ‘A’ has been a goal of ours that we’ve come up short a few times,” he said. “We believed we had a chance a few times, and as an alum from a small school to win a tournament designed for small schools, there’s nothing like it.”
Besides Cox, Panthers named to the all-tournament team were Barber, Bebe, Tyler Miller and Pearl.
Frankfort (14-3-1) plays its next game Tuesday at George Rogers Clark, and the Panthers close out the regular season at home Thursday against the Christian Academy of Louisville for Senior Night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.