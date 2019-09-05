After hundreds of area middle school runners cleared the course on Wednesday, 10 seniors — ranging in age from 51-84 — took to the trail at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives for the Kentucky Senior Games 1,500 meter cross country race.
Participants were from Frankfort, Lexington, Versailles, Midway and Louisville.
"These events allow you to keep your competitive spirit with your gray hairs," Tim Smith, 51, of Frankfort, said.
Smith placed first overall with a time of 6:29.83. Terry Foody, 71, of Lexington, placed first for the women with a time of 10:24.55.
Smith's wife, Jennifer, said competing in the Kentucky Senior Games allows her to spend time with her friends and meet new people.
"It's a great way to stay active, especially since we're empty nesters," Jennifer, 54, said. She finished the race with a time of 11:50.64.
Other runners and their times were Greg Barnes, 59, of Frankfort, 13:53.60; Sam Marcus, 62, of Frankfort, 8:07.22; Ambrose Wilson IV, 69, of Midway, 10:01.36; Michael Copeland, 68, of Louisville, 13:53.77; Charles Bishop, 70, of Versailles, 8:56.42; Catherine Bishop, 70, of Versailles, 12:34.86; and Leo McMillen, 84, of Lexington, 16:50.
Frankfort resident Frank Miklavcic is the director of the Kentucky Senior Games.
The games continue through the end of the month. Coming up next week is pickleball and a triathlon on Sunday and chair volleyball Friday. Track and field and a walking race is Sept. 15. Table tennis is Sept. 21.
For more information and to register to compete, visit www.kentuckyseniorgames.com.