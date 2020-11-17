Ryan Shryock’s third 300 game may have been the most special to him.
Shryock rolled his latest perfect game Nov. 4 at Capital Bowl during league play.
“My mom (Debbie Hall) died three weeks ago from COVID,” he said. “Before bowling I asked her to help me shoot a 300 game, and every frame I asked for a strike, and they came through for me.”
While it was Shryock’s third 300 game, it was his first at Capital Bowl.
“There’s a video of me, and after I threw that last ball, I pointed to her and said thank you,” he said.
Michael Ghant also rolled a 300 recently at Capital Bowl. His came in league play on Oct. 22. It was the second perfect game Ghant has had and also his first at Capital Bowl.
That experience didn’t keep him calm during the game.
“About the third or fourth ball, I was nervous,” Ghant said.
That the house got quiet for the rest of the game didn’t help.
“I don’t like that,” Ghant said of the quiet. “I like the noise, for people to keep doing what they were doing.”
Neither man spends a lot of time at the bowling alley. Shryock bowls once a week, and Ghant bowls twice a week.
Shryock owns Ryan’s Lawn Service, and Ghant is a music teacher at Stewart Home School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.