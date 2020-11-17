111820.Shryock-GhantBowl_ly.jpg

Ryan Shryock, left, and Michael Ghant both rolled perfect games recently at Capital Bowl. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Ryan Shryock’s third 300 game may have been the most special to him.

Shryock rolled his latest perfect game Nov. 4 at Capital Bowl during league play.

“My mom (Debbie Hall) died three weeks ago from COVID,” he said. “Before bowling I asked her to help me shoot a 300 game, and every frame I asked for a strike, and they came through for me.”

While it was Shryock’s third 300 game, it was his first at Capital Bowl.

“There’s a video of me, and after I threw that last ball, I pointed to her and said thank you,” he said.

Michael Ghant also rolled a 300 recently at Capital Bowl. His came in league play on Oct. 22. It was the second perfect game Ghant has had and also his first at Capital Bowl.

That experience didn’t keep him calm during the game.

“About the third or fourth ball, I was nervous,” Ghant said.

That the house got quiet for the rest of the game didn’t help.

“I don’t like that,” Ghant said of the quiet. “I like the noise, for people to keep doing what they were doing.”

Neither man spends a lot of time at the bowling alley. Shryock bowls once a week, and Ghant bowls twice a week.

Shryock owns Ryan’s Lawn Service, and Ghant is a music teacher at Stewart Home School.

