The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which includes Kentucky State University, announced Thursday that is is canceling all spring athletic and championship events through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

The decision was made after consultation with member school presidents because of recent developments relating to the outbreak of COVID-19.

All athletic related events including, but not limited to, practices and spring football exhibitions, will be suspended until further notice.

Individual SIAC schools will be given the latitude to determine whether teams and student-athletes who have qualified for postseason play will participate in their respective events.

