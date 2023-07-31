08223.Sideline-FCHS girls golf_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's girls golf team won the Model Laboratory Girls Invitational Monday Arlington Golf Course in Richmond. From left are Ella Miller, Gracie Eaton, Emerson Bowling, Ellie Bevington, Claudia Logan and Mary Clayton Rodgers. (Photo submitted)

