The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department is accepting sign-ups for fall baseball and softball.

Boys ages 4-13 will compete in one of four divisions, and girls ages 4-13 will compete in one of three divisions. Age brackets and more information are available on the Parks website. The fee is $65.

Practices will begin around mid-August and the season will close by Oct. 1.

Online registration is now open at www.FrankfortParksandRec.com.

