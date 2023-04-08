Frankfort is honoring another of its sports heroes.
Signs proclaiming Frankfort as the home of Brooklynn Miles, 2021 Kentucky Miss Basketball, were recently placed near I-64 on U.S. 127 and U.S. 60 by the Welcome to Frankfort signs.
The signs replace the Wan’Dale Robinson, 2018 Kentucky Mr. Football signs. The signs are part of a state program that lets a city request a sign to recognize someone from the community, and the community can have only one sign at a time.
Robinson’s sign was dedicated in 2021, and City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said at the time that work was underway to get a sign for Miles.
Miles was Miss Basketball and the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year for girls basketball in 2021.
She graduated from Franklin County in 2021 as the second-leading scorer in the program’s history with 2,105 point and the program’s all-time leader in assists with 513. As a senior she averaged 15.4 points and 5.4 assists per game.
Miles, a point guard, played varsity basketball for FCHS for five years, and the Lady Flyers were 11th Region champions four of those years.
She signed with Tennessee her senior year and played for the Lady Vols for two seasons. Miles entered the transfer portal last week and has two years of eligibility remaining.
As a freshman at Tennessee, Miles played in 33 games, averaging 19.5 minutes along with 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and two assists per game. This past season she played in 23 games and averaged 7.1 minutes.
Miles is the second Miss Basketball from Frankfort. Connie Goins, a graduate of Western Hills, was named Kentucky Miss Basketball in 1982. Goins started her high school career at Franklin County and finished it at Western Hills after the school opened in 1980.
(0) comments
