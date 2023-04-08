040923.MilesSign_ly.jpg

A sign saying Frankfort is the home of 2021 Kentucky Miss Basketball Brooklynn Miles stands next to a welcome to Frankfort sign on US 127 on the west side of town. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Frankfort is honoring another of its sports heroes.

Signs proclaiming Frankfort as the home of Brooklynn Miles, 2021 Kentucky Miss Basketball, were recently placed near I-64 on U.S. 127 and U.S. 60 by the Welcome to Frankfort signs.

