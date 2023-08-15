KSU Thorobred logo

Kentucky State single-game tickets for the 2023 football season are now on sale.

Single-game tickets will be priced at $15 for general admission tickets and $25 for reserved for the following opponents Clark Atlanta (Aug. 31), Tuskegee (Sept. 9), Fort Valley State (Sept. 23), and Central State (Nov. 4).

