SJ Digs: With Kentucky State pool closed, local swimmers are left high and dry

It’s one failed boiler, but it’s had a big impact on the community.
The boiler isn’t working at the pool at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center, sending local school districts and YMCA members scrambling for a place to swim.
Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools have both used the Exum Center pool for practice, and after the YMCA closed its pool, an agreement between the YMCA and KSU has made the pool available to those with YMCA memberships.
Anyone in Frankfort who wants to swim during the offseason has to go out of town to find a pool.
“I’m fit to be tied,” Ida Palmer-Ball, a YMCA member, said. “If I was going to move here, I wouldn’t move here after I heard about the pool.”
The Exum Center pool was closed in October. Frankfort High’s swim team is practicing in Versailles while FCS has agreements with Shelby County and Woodford County Parks and Recreation for the Franklin County and Western Hills teams to practice at their facilities.
Greg Rush, KSU’s chief financial officer, gave a report on the pool during the Board of Regents quarterly meeting on Dec. 2.
Rush said the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services require the water temperature at an indoor pool needs to be between 75 and 85 degrees.
“We cannot maintain that temperature, so we had no choice but to close the pool, which affects Frankfort Independent, Franklin County, YMCA, our staff, and our students,” he said.
Rush said the cost to fix the boiler is $30,000.
”The bigger challenge is as we get into it, all the infrastructure to the pool is close to failing,” he said. “A couple of schools have actually offered to help with the boiler, and I think we’re exploring that, although I’m not sure where that will end up.
“The concern I have is we don’t want to take money from the schools to fix the boiler and then the pump fails. And then they’ve given us money and the pool is still not usable.”
YMCA of Central Kentucky President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Anderson addressed the issue in a newsletter.
“I know this is not good news for those of you who depend on the pool for exercise,” she said about the Exum pool closing. “We offered to help with the expense, but KSU feels it is best to wait and include the repairs in a broader project and will pursue that option. KSU has been a great partner and I respect their decision as I know first-hand how expensive pools are to operate and maintain. We remain in contact with them as they explore their options and will assist if we can.
“Frankfort swimmers are welcome at our Lexington facilities. Those of you who have Frankfort/North/High Street memberships are welcome to use the pools at the North Lexington and High Street YMCAs. If you have an all-access membership, you may use the pool at any Central Kentucky Y location.”
None of that is helpful to Palmer-Ball, who lives on the west side of Frankfort.
“I’m currently driving to Shelbyville three times a week,” she said. “I used to swim six days a week, but I’m limiting myself to three times a week because I travel.”
The commute has also meant a change in some of Palmer-Ball’s shopping routine as she now visits Kroger and Commonwealth Credit Union in Shelbyville.
Keith Gallagher, vice president of membership and programs with the YMCA of Central Kentucky, doesn’t expect a large change in Frankfort Y membership because of the pool situation.
“Frankfort Y members who utilized the pool are understandably disappointed that the KSU pool is closed,” he wrote in an email to The State Journal. “We are grateful to KSU for their willingness to share their pool for the past year. Pools are very expensive to maintain and repair, so we understand KSU’s dilemma. Many of the Frankfort Y swimmers are using our pools in Lexington, so we don’t anticipate significant membership disruption.”
Another option that arose recently was building an indoor pool at Lakeview Park, which is being renovated by the Franklin County Fiscal Court.
But the latest master plan, presented at a park committee meeting earlier this month, didn’t include an indoor pool, although it was listed as the most requested amenity.
“They said the reason that they didn’t include it was it didn’t turn a profit and it was difficult to turn a profit,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the FCS board at a special-called meeting Monday.
“Well, there are some things that are incredibly valuable resources to a community that may not turn a profit but will bring people from outside to your community, which will create all kinds of profits for the community — hotels, restaurants, shops.
“I’m willing to talk to anyone to figure out if there’s something we can do,” he added. “We have three good swim teams (FHS, FCHS and WHHS) in our community that can’t swim in the winter time.”
Kelly Caldwell coaches both the Franklin County and Western Hills swim teams.
“The parent of a swimmer texted me this past week to tell me that a swimmer was not going to finish the season,” Caldwell told The State Journal. “With nowhere to swim in Frankfort, the high school teams must travel to neighboring communities to use their pools.
“She said that the school has let the kids down. I disagree. The athletic directors, the principals and the superintendent have done everything to ensure that swimming continues. There are no good options at this point. Our entire community leadership has let our kids down.”
The KSU pool is the only indoor pool in Frankfort, and it may be awhile before it reopens.
“What we’re going to do at this point is we’re going to close the pool, we’re going to drain it and have it evaluated on what it will take to repair it,” Rush told the Board of Regents, “and we think that could be in the neighborhood between $150,000 to $200,000 to do everything that needs to be done to bring it back up to a usable standard.”
Rush is looking at the asset preservation fund as a way to pay for the repairs. Students pay about $300 a semester to the fund, which can only be used for projects such as repairs and minor renovation on education and general buildings.
Kentucky State recently requested $23 million from the state because of financial issues at the school.
“I’m going to be optimistic here,” Rush said. “When we receive the $23 million from the state, $1.4 million of that are the funds that should have been held in that asset preservation fund.
“So when we receive those funds, we’ll be able to properly segregate those monies and put them in the fund that they belong. At that point, what I would recommend, and CPE (Council on Postsecondary Education) has to approve projects paid out of that fund, is we take this project to CPE at that point and the pool be repaired with the asset preservation funds, and it would provide enough money to do it.
“The pool is important to the campus, it’s important to the educational program and athletic programs, it’s important to the community, but right now I would say we don’t have the money to address it.”
Rush was asked about a timeline to have the work completed.
“We would love to say as soon as possible,” he said. “Realistically I would hope to have the pool open by next fall.”
That would leave the swimming community without an indoor pool for nearly a year.
“Our community has a long tradition of swimming success, but what about our future swimmers?” Caldwell asked. “They are here where they have always been, depending on the community to step up and make sure that they are given a place to call home.”
