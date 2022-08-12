081322.Vaught Col-Oxendine_submitted.JPG

Octavious Oxendine suffered a season-ending knee injury against LSU last season but says rehab has helped make him a better person. (Barry Westerman | UK Athletics)

 Barry Westerman

Sometimes bigger is not always better.

Kentucky junior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine felt like he had to gain weight when he got to Kentucky and went into last season weighing close to 320 pounds. Now he’s down to about 281 pounds and wants to play at that weight this season.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription