Bill Smith, of Lawrenceburg, has been selected the KHSAA Track & Field Official of the Year.

KHSAA

Despite the cancellation of the spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the KHSAA is still honoring the work and commitment to student-athletes put forth by licensed officials in each spring sport. 

Smith and Jerry Mohr, of Fort Thomas, were selected as finalists for the track & field award in recognition of their past efforts and dedication to the sport.

Winners are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials’ observers, coaches throughout the state and additional staff review. 

There are 125 licensed officials in track & field in the state.

