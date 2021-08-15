Kenny Smith made a name for himself playing basketball.

He’s helped his son, Holden, do he same in swimming.

Smith, a 1989 graduate of Western Hills, played collegiate basketball at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Holden Smith graduated in May from St. Xavier High School in Louisville, where he was a member of the swim team.

Smith coached his son in swimming using ultra short race pace training (USRPT) when Holden gave up club swimming.

Kenny Smith, left, a 1989 graduate of Western Hills, and his son, Holden, were at the U.S. Olympic swim trials in June. (Photo submitted)

“I never swam,” Smith said. “Today people say ‘you never swam but you coached your son and he made it to the Olympic Trials?’”

Smith, an ophthalmologist in Louisville, did a lot reading and watching coaching seminars when he began coaching.

“I already had that Type A driven personality to become a doctor,” he said.

Smith received his lifeguard certification, and the Smiths practiced at Southern Baptist Seminary, where there were times they were the only ones at the pool.

According to the website myswimpro.com, using USRPT means swimmers only swim at their goal race pace, or faster, in practice. There are no drills, kicking or any technique-focused work. If it’s not done in a race, it’s not done in training.

“What happened is we met Michael Andrew,” Smith said. “His dad (Peter) coaches him, and we just kind of hit it off.”

Andrew swam at the Olympics in Tokyo and was on the United States’ gold-medal winning 4x100-meter relay team that set a world record.

Holden went to the 2016 Olympic Trials as a spectator, and he competed at the Trials in June.

“He did OK,” Smith said. “He didn’t swim bad, and he didn’t swim great. He swam about where he was seeded. It was a great experience for him.”

Holden competed in the KHSAA swim meet for four years. In each of the last two years, he won two individual events — the 200-yard individual medley (IM) and 100-yard butterfly — and was a member of the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.

He also won the 200-yard IM as a freshman and was on state-winning relays as a freshman and sophomore.

St. Xavier has won the state team championship the past 33 years and was named national champion this past season by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

“When he was young he played football, baseball, lacrosse, basketball,” Smith said of Holden. “He was good at everything.”

Holden ended following in the footsteps of his older brother, Harrison, who swims at NCAA DIII Wheaton College in Illinois.

Holden is the grandson of Mickey Smith of Frankfort and the late Kenneth Smith, and his cousins include Franklin County graduates Jacob Cook, a member of Kentucky’s golf team, and Rebecca Cook, who plays basketball at Southeastern University in Florida.

Holden has committed to Texas. He plans to train in Mission Viejo, California, in the fall and enroll at Texas in January.

His father won’t be coaching him, but Smith will be urging him on.

“He tells me he could win an Olympic gold medal and I would say why didn’t you break the world record,” Smith said of Holden. “That’s the only way to get better. You never want to be satisfied. That’s what it takes to get better.”

