The 4Key to My Heart was run Feb. 9 at River View Park.
Macon Smith was the overall winner with a time of 17 minutes, 29.78 seconds on the 4K course.
Emme Warren was the top female finisher with a time of 19:09.73.
Here are the top three finishers in each age group.
15-19
Women: 1. Emme Warren 19:09.73.
20-24
Women: 1. Haley Harrod 21:08.48, 2. Brandy Cook 28:14.71.
25-29
Women: 1. Amanda Connors 28:47.70.
Men: 1. Jimmy Simpson 22:39.39.
30-34
Women: 1. Brittany Hulette 26:43.27.
Men: 1. Macon Smith 17:29.78.
35-39
Women: 1. Anne Rothenburger Day 23:07.13, 2. Amy Maynard 26:32.95.
Men: 1. Luke Maynard 22:00.55.
40-44
Women: 1. Mary Cinnamon 25:30.42, 2. Leslie Saunders 30:19.59.
45-49
Men: 1. Mike Harrod 26:49.77.
50-54
Women: 1. Tonia Hickman 22:58.38, 2. Cindy Harrod 23:52.16, 3. Shawn McCorkle 27:09.10.
Men: 1. Terry Young 17:59.65, 2. Tim Smith 22:49.91.
55-59
Women: 1. Lynn Case 37:08.63.
Men: 1. Kurt Dotson 29:59.94, 2. Greg Barnes 33:38.04, 3. Harper Smith 40:59.52.
60-64
Women: 1. Debbie Biddle 23:08.64, 2. Karen Winn 26:01.38, 3. Ruth Wiley 37:05.65.
Men: 1. Sam Marcus 21:07.34, 2. Don Douglas 41:43.74.
65-69
Women: 1. LaJuan Sweasy 24:35.01.
Men: 1. Mike Harrington 19:47.21, 2. Charles Wilson 23:13.47, 3. Ambrose Wilson 31:54.74.
70-74
Women: 1. Carol Payton 27:26.03, 2. Mary Whitely 40:18.75.
Men: 1. Murray Cleveland 26:36.21.
80-84
Men: 1. Leo McMillen 40:59.78.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.