The 4Key to My Heart was run Feb. 9 at River View Park.

Macon Smith was the overall winner with a time of 17 minutes, 29.78 seconds on the 4K course.

Emme Warren was the top female finisher with a time of 19:09.73.

Here are the top three finishers in each age group.

15-19

Women: 1. Emme Warren 19:09.73.

20-24

Women: 1. Haley Harrod 21:08.48, 2. Brandy Cook 28:14.71.

25-29

Women: 1. Amanda Connors 28:47.70.

Men: 1. Jimmy Simpson 22:39.39.

30-34

Women: 1. Brittany Hulette 26:43.27.

Men: 1. Macon Smith 17:29.78.

35-39

Women: 1. Anne Rothenburger Day 23:07.13, 2. Amy Maynard 26:32.95.

Men: 1. Luke Maynard 22:00.55.

40-44

Women: 1. Mary Cinnamon 25:30.42, 2. Leslie Saunders 30:19.59.

45-49

Men: 1. Mike Harrod 26:49.77.

50-54

Women: 1. Tonia Hickman 22:58.38, 2. Cindy Harrod 23:52.16, 3. Shawn McCorkle 27:09.10.

Men: 1. Terry Young 17:59.65, 2. Tim Smith 22:49.91.

55-59

Women: 1. Lynn Case 37:08.63.

Men: 1. Kurt Dotson 29:59.94, 2. Greg Barnes 33:38.04, 3. Harper Smith 40:59.52.

60-64

Women: 1. Debbie Biddle 23:08.64, 2. Karen Winn 26:01.38, 3. Ruth Wiley 37:05.65.

Men: 1. Sam Marcus 21:07.34, 2. Don Douglas 41:43.74.

65-69

Women: 1. LaJuan Sweasy 24:35.01.

Men: 1. Mike Harrington 19:47.21, 2. Charles Wilson 23:13.47, 3. Ambrose Wilson 31:54.74.

70-74

Women: 1. Carol Payton 27:26.03, 2. Mary Whitely 40:18.75.

Men: 1. Murray Cleveland 26:36.21.

80-84

Men: 1. Leo McMillen 40:59.78.

