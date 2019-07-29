Frankfort High is hosting Soccerama Saturday athte Panther Athletic Complex.
Here is the schedule for boys games Saturday.
9 a.m.: Frankfort vs. Henry County (varsity), 11 a.m.: Frankfort vs. Henry County (junior varsity), noon: Franklin County vs. Bryan Station, 2 p.m.: Western Hills vs. Bardstown, 4 p.m.: McCracken County vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.: Gallatin County vs. Anderson County, 6 p.m.: George Rogers Clark vs. Waggener.
The schedule for Saturday’s girls games will be released later this week.