Jordan Harris has made history by becoming the first Spalding University women's golfer to appear on the World Amateur Golf Ranking list.

The World Amateur Golf Ranking is comprised of both a men's and a women's ranking for elite amateur players. The ranking is compiled by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) and the United States Golf Association (USGA).

030823.Jordan Harris_submitted.png

Spalding University sophomore Jordan Harris. (SU Athletics photo)

