The Special Olympics Kentucky Area 8 track and field meet will take place at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown on Saturday.

The Area 8 meet includes more than 100 athletes from Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Montgomery and Scott counties. The event will get underway with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. Competition begins at 9:30.

special olympics logo.png

