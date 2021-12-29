From athletes to sports executives, to sports podcast hosts and fans, the sports community rallied together when they heard the call for help in the areas of western Kentucky that were devastated by the deadly tornado outbreak of Dec. 10-11.
The Boca Raton Bowl, featuring Western Kentucky University and Appalachian State, took place one week after the storms hit Kentucky. In a tremendous show of sportsmanship "The Black & Gold Podcast," a show dedicated to App State athletics, launched a GoFundMe to support their bowl opponents.
"The tornado that ripped through that region of the country has caused so much damage and distress," they wrote on the GoFundMe page they started. "We chose to benefit Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center Inc, and any donation will help make an impact during this chaotic time." The podcast set a fundraising goal of $3,333 in honor of the school's 3,333 feet of elevation. In just a couple of days they raised more than $20,000. WKU beat App State 59-38 while Hilltoppers QB Bailey Zappe threw six touchdown passes, setting single-season NCAA marks for both TDs and passing yardage.
Chris Vogt, who plays basketball for Wisconsin, said he was speechless as he scrolled through his social media feeds and text messages. He couldn't believe the damage done to his hometown. The videos and photos of the place he still calls home were almost too much to bear.
He knew he had to do something, so he acted quickly and started a fundraiser for the Red Cross and the Graves County and Mayfield High School Resource Offices. Before he knew it, the young man had raised more than $100,000, and hiss GoFundMe now sits above $190,000. Vogt even returned home to help with recovery efforts on the ground.
The disaster has even reached one person at the highest levels of the biggest sports franchise in America. Renie Anderson, the Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of the NFL, grew up in Union County, just a few towns over from where the greatest damage occurred.
"Working at the NFL, I have seen what giving can do for communities, families, businesses, individuals, etc. Giving can change everything," Anderson said. "So, if I can help in any way and replicate what I have witnessed from the sports community, at the NFL and from our NFL players, I would like to give it a shot but need your help doing it!"
She started a GoFundMe to benefit the Red Cross and The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, started by Gov. Andy Beshear. The NFL executive donated the first $5,000 out of her own pocket then saw the fundraiser quickly grow to more than $200,000.
LPGA golfer Emma Talley's hometown, Princeton, was leveled by the tornadoes. She posted on Instagram showing the damage and telling people about the urgent need for help.
Channing Foster plays soccer for Ole Miss, but says Western Kentucky, and especially her hometown of Mayfield, is still very near and dear to her heart. She immediately jumped into action when she saw the destruction caused by the storms, stating "I would like to use my platform to help provide relief for a community that has done so much to get me to where I am as a soccer player." She started a GoFundMe to help Mayfield and the surrounding area recover, and has raised just shy of $14,000.
