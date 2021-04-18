MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo’s 13-foot jumper rattled in as time expired, and the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 on Sunday to snap a three-game slide.
Adebayo had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by six points in the final minutes before finishing the game on a 10-2 run. Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Trevor Ariza had 15 for Miami.
Landry Shamet had 30 points for Brooklyn, and Kyrie Irving scored 20 for the Nets. Brooklyn played again without James Harden, sidelined with a hamstring issue, and lost Kevin Durant early in the first quarter with a left thigh contusion.
Jimmy Butler — who called the Heat “soft” after their loss Friday in Minnesota — was held out by Miami with a sprained right ankle, his 16th game missed this season.
It was close the entire way, Miami never leading by more than seven, Brooklyn never by more than five until the final minutes. The Heat matched that seven-point edge when Dragic’s layup with 6:50 remaining made it 99-92, but the Nets scored the next 13 points to reclaim the lead.
Bruce Brown had a layup to start the spurt, then got an offensive rebound into the hands of Joe Harris to set up a 3-pointer, and Shamet made back-to-back 3s to put the Nets up by four. Those 11 points came in a span of exactly 2 minutes, and a goaltending call credited another basket to Harris for a 105-99 lead with 4:04 left.
But Miami controlled the finish, and needed to. A loss would have left Miami 2½ games behind New York in the race for the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 spot that will keep a team out of the play-in tournament. Instead, the Heat remained 1½ back with 15 games remaining.
Durant left 4:03 into the game, after scoring Brooklyn’s first eight points. He was fouled on a drive 1:33 into the contest and missed both free throws — only the second time this season that he went 0 for 2 on a trip to the foul line.
He left not long afterward, and the Nets quickly declared his day over. Durant has missed 33 of Brooklyn’s 57 games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.