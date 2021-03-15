The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department has opened registration for spring baseball and softball, according to Athletics Supervisor David Newnam.

Registration is online at frankfortparksandrec.com and will continue through April 12. The participation fee is $65 per player. Newnam said there will also be two days of in-person registration at the Jack Williams Pavilion at Juniper Hill Park.

Parents can register their player there on Thursday, April 1, from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 3, from 8 a.m.-noon.

The season will have a later opening day than usual due to COVID-19 precautions. Practices will begin in late April and competition begins in mid-to-late May.

Four leagues will cover baseball players aged four to 12: Rookie League for kids 4-6. Instructional League for 6 to 8 year olds, Minor League for players aged 8 to 10 and Major League for 10- and 12-year-olds.

The overlap in age brackets will allow parents some flexibility in choosing which league best suits their child’s abilities and maturity. The age limits for all baseball leagues are based on the child’s age on April 30, 2021.

Softball leagues are also set: Instructional League for 5- to 7-year-old players, Minor League for 8- to 10-year-olds and Major Leaguers for ages 11 through 14. Ages are based on the player’s age on Dec. 31.

“Our focus it to encourage participation, develop character and discipline, promote teamwork and advocate citizenship and community pride," Newnam said. "We strive to offer fun, enjoyable programs while providing quality instruction in the development of physical skills, sportsmanship, competitiveness and fair play. We’re committed to enriching the lives of our youth and fostering a love of the game.”

For more information please call the parks office at 502-875-8575.

