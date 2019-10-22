The St. Louis Heritage Football Classic and all events have been canceled for Nov. 23, the promoters announced Tuesday.
Due to the result of low ticket sales it was mutually agreed by BCSG 360 and both Lincoln University and Kentucky State University not to move forward with the event in 2019.
BCSG 360 is working with stakeholders to execute the event for a date in 2020.
The Kentucky State University athletic department is working on securing a 10th game for the season on either Nov. 16 or Nov. 23.
Kentucky State (4-2 overall) returns to the field at 1 p.m. Saturday, hosting Edward Waters in its home finale at Alumni Stadium.