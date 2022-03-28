Young football enthusiasts took to Benny Watkins Field at Franklin County High School Monday night for their first Capital City Flag Football League practice of the season.

The league, presented by Prototype Athletics and the Franklin County High School football team, is for children ages 5-11. The cost is $100.

"If it has anything to do with football, he's excited about it," Matthew Gabbard said about his son Owen who is on the league's Cardinal team. 

Capital City Flag Football League practice — March 28, 2022

It's not too late to get signed up. Registration is open through Friday, April 1. 

To register and for more information, contact Gordon Miles at prototypeathletics@outlook.com or Coach Eddie James at eddie.james@franklin.kyschools.us.

All games will be played on the turf at Franklin County High School.

