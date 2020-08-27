The Kentucky Board of Education will have a special virtual teleconference meeting at noon Friday to talk about the future of high school fall sports in the state.
Among the agenda items is “discussion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control’s August 20, 2020 decision to begin high school interscholastic sports.”
Do you agree with the decision to proceed with high school football and other fall sports in Kentucky?
The BOC said last week high school sports practices could resume this week with competition in some sports beginning Sept. 7.
The KHSAA is an agent of the Board of Education that manages athletics. The BOE could tell the KHSAA to delay the start of the fall sports season or possibly cancel them completely.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who appointed the 11-member board, was less than enthusiastic about the KHSAA Board of Control’s decision. He said on the day that choice was made that he wouldn’t overturn the decision but didn’t think it was a “good decision or a wise decision.”
Also on the agenda was a discussion of district concerns about high-contact sports in the fall. Those would be football, soccer and volleyball.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, members of the public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person, but are encouraged to view the meeting on the Kentucky Department of Education's (KDE) Media Portal at https://mediaportal.education.ky.gov/watch-live/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.