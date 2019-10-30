Western Hills’ Griffin Staude has had quite a cross country season.
The junior set a school record for 5,000 meters in WHHS’ first meet of the season, Aug. 24 at the St. Xavier Tiger Run in Louisville, with a time of 15 minutes, 50.24 seconds, and he broke that record on Oct. 12 at Atherton’s Rebellion Classic in Louisville with a time of 15:32.1.
On Saturday he captured the Class 2A Region 4 title for the second straight year, and his time of 15:53.74 in that race has him seeded No. 1 for the Class 2A state meet Saturday at the Kentucky Horse Park.
For that achievement, Staude has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
This will be Staude’s fifth time to run at state. He finished 143rd as a seventh-grader and has moved up every year, to 90th as an eighth-grader, eighth as a freshman and fourth last year.
This past spring, Staude took second in the 3,200-meter run at the Class 2A state track and field meet.
Staude is the son of Candi and Preston Staude.
SJ: Have you played other sports?
Staude: I played soccer from when I was five or six years old to my freshman year.
SJ: You’ve said you like cross country better than track. What do you like about cross country?
Staude: I like running longer distances, and I like running the loops.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Staude: Probably my parents and coaches. My parents have taken me to meets, and my coaches have given me the training to compete.
SJ: What’s your favorite sports memory?
Staude: The Tiger Run was good. I was ranked seventh going in and I won.
SJ: Did you set any goals before the season?
Staude: Win the region, win state, and go sub 15:30.