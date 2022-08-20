Archers took aim at Cove Spring Park Saturday kicking off the Kentucky Senior Games. The games started at 10 a.m. in the archery range. Also at 10 a.m. at the park was a power walk competition. 

Frank Miklavcic, director of the Kentucky Senior Games, said 12 archers competed and 17 power walkers raced in Saturday morning's games. 

082022_KYSeniorGamesArchery_hb_web-3.jpg

Mike Niedwick, of Georgetown, takes aim during the Kentucky Senior Games archery competition at Cove Spring Park Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
082022_KYSeniorGamesArchery_hb_web-2.jpg

Gary Raymer, of Leitchfield, takes aim during the Kentucky Senior Games archery competition at Cove Spring Park Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
082022_KYSeniorGamesArchery_hb_web-4.jpg

Debra Johnson, Kris Krystyniac, both of Duncan, South Carolina, and Vicki Raymer, of Leitchfield, count up their points during the Kentucky Senior Games archery competition at Cove Spring Park Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription