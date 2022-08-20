Debra Johnson, Kris Krystyniac, both of Duncan, South Carolina, and Vicki Raymer, of Leitchfield, count up their points during the Kentucky Senior Games archery competition at Cove Spring Park Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Tim Putnam, of Batesville, Indiana, and Gary Raymer, of Leitchfield, use all their might to pull their arrows from the target during the Kentucky Senior Games archery competition at Cove Spring Park Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Vicki Raymer, of Leitchfield, takes aim during the Kentucky Senior Games archery competition at Cove Spring Park Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Archers count up their points during the Kentucky Senior Games archery competition at Cove Spring Park Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Archers took aim at Cove Spring Park Saturday kicking off the Kentucky Senior Games. The games started at 10 a.m. in the archery range. Also at 10 a.m. at the park was a power walk competition.
Frank Miklavcic, director of the Kentucky Senior Games, said 12 archers competed and 17 power walkers raced in Saturday morning's games.
"We're trying to get things back after COVID and get them running again," Miklavcic said.
Participants in the archery competition Saturday hailed from counties across Kentucky as well as Indiana, South Carolina and Ohio.
"This year, I had people sign up from 15 states," Miklavcic said, "Some are from Wyoming and Arizona. One year, we had participants from 25 different states."
Miklavcic said they're all preparing for the National Senior Games, which will take place next July in Pittsburgh.
Gary Raymer, of Leitchfield, said he has participated in the archery competition portion of the games at Cove Spring Park for many years.
"It's a good day today," Raymer said, commenting on the weather. "We’ve had windy and rainy days in the past."
The Kentucky Senior Games presented by HUMANA are designed for all seniors regardless of ability, including those who have never competed before. The Kentucky Senior Games are a multi-sport medal competition for seniors ages 50 and older hosted by the United Way of Franklin County.
Twenty-five different sports competitions will be conducted from August to November. Most competitions will be held in Frankfort, along with table tennis and triathlon in Lexington, tennis, track and field, badminton and pickleball in Louisville, disc golf in Winchester, swimming and shuffleboard in Paris, and croquet in Morehead.
The sports offered are archery, badminton, bowling, cycling, golf, pickleball, power walking, race walk, racquetball, road race, shuffleboard, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, triathlon, volleyball, and 3-on-3 basketball, bocce, cornhole, chair volleyball, cross country, disc golf, croquet and billiards.
Bowling will take place Sunday at Capital Bowl in Frankfort.
