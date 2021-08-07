As Kentucky begins fall workouts, both coaches are on the same page when it comes to a quarterback competition that appears to be a two-man race between Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Throw in transfer Will Levis and it could be a three-way battle this fall.
“It's more important to get it right than to be in a hurry,” Stoops said during the team’s Media Day Friday at Kroger Field. “Is there a benefit? Yes, I believe there is. There's a benefit to getting reps. That's part of the negative to having a lot of talented players at any position, but it seems like it's obviously much easier to rotate guys in throughout practice and preseason at other spots than quarterback.
“We do feel like there is quality depth maybe for the first time. You go all the way down and have four or five guys that you feel confident that could play football at this level, and getting them reps is a concern, and we will work that as best we can.”
Gatewood, an Auburn transfer, has impressed Stoops and Coen, while Allen also has shown signs of running the team's revamped offensive unit that Stoops hopes will spread the field and become more balanced under Coen, who spent last season as quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Rams.
Regardless of who emerges as the starter, Coen said the Wildcats will have plenty of depth in the pocket.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to build the depth that we have in the room, but also we’re not in a hurry,” Coen said. “We want to make this decision right and pick the best player to lead our offense and ultimately your quarterback should be the face of your program. It’s a process, but we’ll see today. It’ll be fun to watch.”
Veteran wide receiver Josh Ali has been impressed with Levis, a Penn State transfer.
“He’s my neighbor right now, we’ve been hanging out,” Ali said. “He’s cool, he is a great quarterback. I can tell that he’s ready to come in and compete right now.”
When it comes to looking for a starter, Coen said each player’s “tape is your resume as a football player.”
“As coaches, it’s our job to evaluate tape,” Coen said. “At the end of the day, I think it takes care of itself in a lot of situations, but if it is close and it is tight, who gives us the best chance to not turn the ball over? To keep the chains moving? Who’s been more successful in the red zone during training camp?
“What about on third-down situations? Did we move the sticks when these guys were in on third down or did we not? It really comes down to some of those ultimate situational football parts of the game that probably will determine who the quarterback is.”
Although it’s not clear who will open the season under center, Coen isn’t a fan of rotating quarterbacks.
“I haven’t really thought about that one, to be honest. I’d prefer not to,” he said.
