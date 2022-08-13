LEXINGTON — Mark Stoops continued to defend his program Saturday three days after Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari referred to the university as a “basketball school” while on his team’s Bahamas Tour.

“The most important responsibility I have is to prepare this team and to get them focused on an extremely difficult season that's coming up,” Stoops said. “I can promise you everybody over there in the Joe Craft Center is working diligently to prepare for this season and I’m the head coach of the football team, and I work within the context of the athletic department. Anything that I said or do is in defense of our players, our staff and the fans. Mark Stoops doesn’t need to defend it, but I also appreciate the work that we’ve done to get this point. We want to continue to push and strive to get better and we’ll do that.”

