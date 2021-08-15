Stoops didn’t give much insight into the quarterback race but did provide an update on freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus. Stoops said the injury wasn’t season-ending and expects the former Frederick Douglass High School standout to make a return in the next few weeks.
“He does not have a torn ligament,” Stoops said. “He has a strained ligament (and) there’s a good opportunity he’ll be back soon. … We are optimistic.”
Junior receiver Wan’Dale Robinson also was pleased Crowdus will return sooner rather than later. Robinson recalled Crowdus was upset about the injury the day it occurred and both players expected the worse.
“At first, we thought it was going to be much longer than we expected,” he said. “It's just really good to know he's OK and will be able to bounce back and be healthy again.”
The quarterback battle continues between Penn State transfer Will Levis and returnees Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Stoops said all three “did some good things” but focused more of his attention on tight end Izayah Cummings, who continues to make strides at his new position. Stoops said Cummings made a “one-handed catch to keep a drive going.”
“Here’s a young man that always has a great attitude, works, does everything," Stoops said. "And I think he’s a difference maker at tight end. He’s just so natural. It’s so friendly to quarterbacks, somebody that’s that athletic with that kind of catch radius and is so smooth.
"Those big guys sometimes they’re stiffer than you think. To have a big guy that’s that athletic makes a big difference. Now all of a sudden you’re looking at a young man out there and saying ‘wow, look at his athleticism’ instead of maybe at wide receiver where you know he can catch the ball, but maybe doesn’t have the top-end that you’re looking for. Now all of a sudden he looks very athletic.”
Aside from Crowdus, Stoops said the Wildcats came out of the scrimmage relatively healthy and without any serious injuries and just wanted “to continue to be clean.”
“As you could understand with the new offense, new offensive system, the players, just the whole operation. It’s really important just to ... the terminology and all of that coming from a pro system. Sometimes all that just, the operation, the terminology, getting into formation and the shifts and the motions, there’s a lot to it," Stoops said.
"We’re getting better. A few pre-snap penalties. Just once or twice I would’ve had to call a timeout probably with the play clock. Just things of that nature. We want to be as game ready as we can.”
Stoops added his squad will focus on more situational schemes next week as the team prepares for its opener set for Sept. 4 against Louisiana Monroe at Kroger Field.
“We did some good things on both sides.” Stoops said. “We’re looking forward to getting these guys healed up for a day and getting back at it next week. I can’t wait to get back to work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.