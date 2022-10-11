LEXINGTON — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has a solution to his team’s recent struggles on the field.
“The only thing to fix anything is to get back to work,” he said. “We know that, we've been there. We understand what it takes, our team knows what it takes, our coaching staff knows what it takes, and we've got to get back to work.
“There's nobody that’s going to feel sorry for you. You get back to work, get back on the horse and get back at it here this week.”
Following back-to-back losses, including a 24-14 setback to South Carolina in their last outing, the Wildcats (4-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) will attempt to get back on track against surging Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1) in a homecoming game Saturday at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have won three in a row, including a 40-17 win over Arkansas Saturday.
Stoops offered no updates on standout quarterback Will Levis, who sat out last week’s loss to the Gamecocks because of a foot injury. Stoops admitted not having Levis “doesn’t help your football team.” Levis remains listed as day-to-day although he was listed as the starter on Monday's depth chart.
Kaiya Sheron, a redshirt freshman making his first start in the absence of Levis, threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns, but Kentucky's offense was mostly ineffective.
“But, that's still no excuse for the way we played around him (Sheron),” Stoops said. “There are certainly things we could do better. I addressed it after the game and that holds true after watching the film.”
Stoops said Sheron “made some really good throws” in his debut but added there were some downfalls.
“He made some poor decisions on where his eyes were that led to bad plays and led to sacks,” he said. “We’ve talked about that with Will (Levis). It’s going to happen at times. it isn’t always on the o-line or protection, things of that nature.”
The Kentucky coach said there was plenty of blame to go around.
“We didn’t play very good around him at times,” he said. “There’s people, there’s plays, but again the inconsistency (led) to the breakdown — a breakdown here, a breakdown there.
“You can’t put it on any one person. We just as a group didn’t play very good around him. I felt like that during the game, and I said it after, and that was certainly true after watching the film. He did some very good things. We need to play better and respond better around him.”
He added the team, collectively and individually, needs to address current issues that are plaguing his squad.
“We have to get with some guys individually, talk to some guys individually, talk to guys collectively,” Stoops said. “I’ve got to talk to groups like you’ve mentioned. There’s a lot of work to be done but we’ve been here, we’ve been through this. We’ll work.
“There’s one way to get back on track and that’s to work, for everybody to take accountability, to look at their area first and have an impact on others.”
Gametracker: Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.