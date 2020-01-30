LOUISVILLE — Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack unveiled a new/old weapon in the Cardinals’ 86-69 win over host Boston College Wednesday night.
No, not just Jordan Nwora, who has been more or less missing in action lately but burst back onto the scene in a big way in breaking out of his three-game shooting slump with 37 points in a near-record-setting performance.
Rather, the focus is at the other end of the court, where No. 5 UofL (18-3) employed a rarely-used zone defense to win its school record seventh ACC game in a row and tighten its grip on first place in the league with a 9-1 record.
Mack normally prefers to sink or swim with his man-to-man pack line defense. But with BC getting open looks and making the shots, and UofL clinging to a four-point lead early in the second half, he signaled for a switch to a 2-3 zone. It worked in slowing down the Eagles the rest of the game as the Cards pulled away.
In making the unusual move, Mack said he listened to assistant coach Dino Gaudio, a former head coach at Wake Forest with more than 30 years of experience in college basketball.
“We thought we’d throw it out there and see how it went, and fortunately the first five or six possessions sort of told us to stay with it,” Mack said in his post-game press conference. “A couple of those (BC) shots could have easily gone in and you’d have seen (the zone) three or four possessions. That’s just how it goes sometimes.”
BC (10-11, 4-6), dead last in the ACC in field goal percentage at .402, hit 10 of its first 13 shots and trailed just 45-43 at halftime. In the second half though, the Eagles shot just 33.3% (8-24) to finish right on there season average at 40.0%.
“We were very fortunate that our offense was doing what it needed to do to really stay in the game,” said Mack, referring to the first half. “We could have easily found ourselves down 15 points. Could we come back being down 15 or so? Fortunately, we weren’t in that situation, but with as many games as we have to play, I wouldn’t be surprised if every team in this league doesn’t find themselves in that position at some point.”
The reason the Cards didn’t fall behind was due mostly to Nwora, who scored 21 of his career-high 37 points in the first 20 minutes while hitting 5-of-7 three-pointers and 7-of-9 shots overall.
Nwora said the Cards’ zone was effective even though it’s not their primary defense and doesn’t receive much attention in practice.
“We did a great job of containing them,” he said. “2-3’s not something we practice a lot; obviously we play more man-to-man. But the coaches felt like it would help us and it did. We were able to open up the game a little bit.”
A major factor behind Mack taking Gaudio’s suggestion was that usually reliable defenders Dwayne Sutton, Darius Perry and Fresh Kimble were struggling.
“Guys were getting beat off the dribble and I’m not used to that with this crew I’m coaching,” Mack said. “They’ve done a great job all year, but Dwayne’s getting beat off the dribble, Fresh, Darius -- about the only guy that didn’t, really, was Jordan. That’s not going to work for us. If we’re going to be a man-to-man team, we have to be able to guard the dribble better.”
The Cards will face the Wolfpack (14-7, 5-5) Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Raleigh, N.C.
