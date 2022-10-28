102922.VaughtCol-Trinity Beth_submitted.jpg

Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth won the state golf championship this season and also has been on two state title teams along with being named Miss Golf three times. (Aaron Beth photo)

What had been a “stressful” season in many ways ended with Marshall County freshman golfer Trinity Beth winning her first individual state championship.

She was part of Marshall’s 2020 and 2021 state championship teams and this season her team finished second behind Madison Central.

