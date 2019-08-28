Western Hills’ girls soccer team had plenty of opportunities in the first half.
The Lady Wolverines converted them in the second half and came away with a 5-1 win over Shelby County in the Rotary Capital City Classic at Sower Soccer Complex.
WHHS led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Anna Woolums.
“We didn’t make adjustments at halftime,” WHHS coach Chris Brady said. “We talked about finishing. We had opportunities in both halves, and we had to take advantage of our opportunities.
“We talked about in the second half maintaining our focus, maintaining our focus on putting the ball in the back of the net.”
The score stayed 1-0 until a two-minute span in the second half when WHHS scored three goals.
Logan Thomas scored the first with 28:39 left in the match for a 2-0 lead, followed by goals from Ella Davis at the 27:12 and 26:24 marks.
Shelby’s score came on a penalty kick by Dani Roldan with 21:17 remaining, and Davis completed the hat trick with her third goal with 6:24 left.
“In the first half and second half we were getting the ball in good areas,” Brady said. “We just had to finish the job and get the ball in the back of the net.
“When Ella Davis gets going, she’s fun to watch.”
The tournament concludes Saturday. WHHS will play Frankfort at 6 p.m., and Shelby County faces Franklin County at 8 p.m. with both games at Sower Soccer Complex.