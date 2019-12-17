Bryan Station’s girls basketball team was within nine points of Franklin County with less than two minutes to play in the second quarter.
The game ended with a running clock as the Lady Flyers won 73-50 Monday at FCHS.
“We just thought we didn’t play as hard as we can in the first half in spurts,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said.
“That’s not to say the kids off the bench didn’t give us some juice because they certainly did, but we missed so many defensive assignments we let some pretty talented kids from Bryan Station feel comfortable.”
FCHS, leading 16-9 after the first quarter, was ahead 31-22 with 1:17 left in the second quarter.
By halftime the Lady Flyers were up 39-22, and they took a 61-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We challenged Patience (Laster) to dominate in the second half, and she did,” Thacker said. “We shared the ball well with 15 assists.”
Laster finished the game with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Teammate Brooklynn Miles had 18 points, three assists and four steals.
Jazmin Chambers came off the bench to score 11 points, and Nevaeh Carter had four assists and six steals to go with three points.
Natoria Godoy scored 18 points to lead Bryan Station (2-4).
“We just need to clean up some sloppiness and our free throws,” Thacker said, “putting good possessions back to back and making foul shots.”
FCHS, which suffered its first loss Saturday, falling 62-60 at Conner, plays its district opener today at Great Crossing.
BRYAN STATION (50) — Natoria Godoy 18, Olea Woodall 6, Makari Murphy 7, Tania Woodall 10, Lyric Lilly 4, Emily Gomez 3, Rhiona Marshall 2.
FRANKLIN CO. (73) — Shauvi Kennedy 6, Nevaeh Carter 3, Brooklynn Miles 18, Jazmin Chambers 11, Jasmine Simpson 9, Gracie Thacker 2, Patience Laster 24.