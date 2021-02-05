Although the 11th-ranked Volunteers (12-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) are coming off a disappointing 52-50 loss to Ole Miss, the Wildcats expect to see the version that rolled to an 80-61 win over Kansas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge last week in Knoxville.
“We are expecting the team that looks really good,” Kentucky sophomore Keion Brooks said Friday. “That’s what you’re supposed to do. You’re expecting every team’s best shot.”
Kentucky has won just one game in the past six games and still trying to figure out how to win close games down the stretch. The Wildcats suffered another late-game downfall in a 75-70 setback at Missouri earlier this week. Brooks said the tape told the tale of issues that have plagued the Wildcats all season.
“We look like a team that can’t get it done in the last four minutes of the game,” he said. “Too many breakdowns, mental errors, too many times we don’t come up with a very crucial ball.
“I know we’re capable of doing it. We’ve done it a couple of times this year. We’ve just lacked consistency and being able to close people out in close games. Watching the film, it shows what we’re not doing and we’ve got to go out there and correct it.”
Kentucky assistant coach Jai Lucas agreed and said the Wildcats are doing everything possible to avoid letdowns at critical moments in any given game. He added that late fouls played a part in the collapse at Missouri.
“We’ve tried a lot and we’ll keep chipping away,” he said. “I think a big part of this game is we fouled a lot against Mizzou and that was a big, big, big reason why we lost that last four up there. But, you know, you just keep chipping away with it. We’re close. I know we keep saying we’re close, but it’s just little things that keep happening like that.”
Despite the struggles, Brooks said the Wildcats remain optimistic and made it a point to say they haven’t accepted losing as a part of the team’s identity.
“Losing is never fun, but you’ve got to do everything you can to keep the spirits up and keep the belief in the team,” he said. “We have great players on this team, we have a great coaching staff, and as long as we keep believing and buying into one another, it makes it easier.”
Brooks was being called upon to be a team leader prior to the season, but he has been impressed with how the newcomers have bought into the system.
“We come into practice every day with a great attitude and a great willingness to listen to our coaches and willing to work hard every day,” he said. “In that aspect, I don’t have to do too much leading because the guys that we have, they’re not giving up and they work their butts off every day. So as far as that goes, I don’t have to do too much in that area.”
The Volunteers are considered one of the top defensive teams in the nation, but Brooks said the Wildcats aren’t intimidated by Tennessee’s defensive prowess.
“It’s a basketball game,” Brooks said. “They’re trying to stop us; we’re trying to score on them and vice versa. It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be won down there in the trenches. Whatever team is tougher will come out with a win.”
For that to happen, Brooks said Kentucky must “go out and execute and make plays.”
“At the end of the day, we’re basketball players and we can hoop,” he said. “We've just got to make plays and be hoopers and execute. That’s really what it comes down to.”
Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
